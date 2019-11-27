In The News podcast | 1 in 2 Indians pays bribe; ISRO launches Cartosat-3; Alexa now has emotions

In the November 27 episode of In The News podcast, host Dustin Yarde gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news stories of the day.

Raut sheds light on the India Corruption Survey 2019 and highlights the trends where citizens have had to bribe authorities to expedite their work. He also discusses an interesting update to Amazon Echo, wherein Alexa has been developed to express certain emotions.

Later on the podcast, Sharma talks about the successful launch of ISRO's advanced Earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 and 13 other nano-satellites.

