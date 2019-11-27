App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | 1 in 2 Indians pays bribe; ISRO launches Cartosat-3; Alexa now has emotions

Tune in to In The News podcast to know the top news stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 27 episode of In The News podcast, host Dustin Yarde gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news stories of the day.

Raut sheds light on the India Corruption Survey 2019 and highlights the trends where citizens have had to bribe authorities to expedite their work. He also discusses an interesting update to Amazon Echo, wherein Alexa has been developed to express certain emotions.

Close

Later on the podcast, Sharma talks about the successful launch of ISRO's advanced Earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 and 13 other nano-satellites.

related news

Tune in to In The News podcast to get the latest developments from India and around the world.

If you have any queries or suggestions, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Alexa #Amazon #corruption #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.