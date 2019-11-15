In The News | P Chidambaram denied bail; CJI Ranjan Gogoi retires; and Delhi's battle with pollution

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to catch up on the top news developments in India.
Raut talks about the INX media case, where Congress leader P Chidambaram has been denied bail by the Delhi High Court. He also discusses the latest developments in Delhi, where air pollution remains a burgeoning problem.
Sharma, speaks about the achievements of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who is set to retire on November 17.For more, tune in to In The News podcast.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 08:33 pm