Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News | P Chidambaram denied bail; CJI Ranjan Gogoi retires; and Delhi's battle with pollution

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 15 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to catch up on the top news developments in India.

Raut talks about the INX media case, where Congress leader P Chidambaram has been denied bail by the Delhi High Court. He also discusses the latest developments in Delhi, where air pollution remains a burgeoning problem.

Sharma, speaks about the achievements of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who is set to retire on November 17.

For more, tune in to In The News podcast.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 08:33 pm

tags #CJI Ranjan Gogoi #Delhi Pollution #In The News podcast #INX media case #P Chidambaram #Podcast

