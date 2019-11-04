In The News | Odd-even rule back to curb Delhi pollution; Yes Bank gets $3bn worth bids; Trump hints at a shut down and more

In the November 4 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar, Ruchira Kondepudi and Jerome Anthony to get a roundup of the top news from India and abroad.

While Deuskar talks about Delhi's odd-even traffic rationing scheme and cyclone Maha's impact on India's west coast, Anthony talks about the lest bids Yes Bank has received. He also speaks about Saudi Aramco's IPO.

Lastly, Kondepudi talks about US President Donald Trump's possible move to shut down the government ahead of Thanksgiving.

