App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News | Odd-even rule back to curb Delhi pollution; Yes Bank gets $3bn worth bids; Trump hints at a shut down and more

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gets you the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


In the November 4 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar, Ruchira Kondepudi and Jerome Anthony to get a roundup of the top news from India and abroad.

While Deuskar talks about Delhi's odd-even traffic rationing scheme and cyclone Maha's impact on India's west coast, Anthony talks about the lest bids Yes Bank has received. He also speaks about Saudi Aramco's IPO.

Lastly, Kondepudi talks about US President Donald Trump's possible move to shut down the government ahead of Thanksgiving.

Close
Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Delhi Pollution #Donald Trump #In The News podcast #Podcast #Yes Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.