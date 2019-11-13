In The News podcast | Loan growth drops to demonetisation lows; Facebook controls iPhone cameras; and CJI under RTI ambit

Here's a round up of the top stories from India and around the world.
In the November 13 episode of In The News podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari catches up with Moneycontrol's Ruchira Kondepudi and Shraddha Sharma to get the top news stories of the day.
Kondepudi talks about how the loan growth rate in India has dropped to demonetisation lows of 6 percent, according to a Credit Suisse report. The report indicates that this could be due to the NBFC crisis.
Sharma gives an account about how the Facebook app inadvertently turns on the cameras in iOS phones. She also explains the Supreme Court ruling that the RTI act is also applicable to the CJI.Tune in to In The News podcast for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.