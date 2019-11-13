App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Loan growth drops to demonetisation lows; Facebook controls iPhone cameras; and CJI under RTI ambit

Here's a round up of the top stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 13 episode of In The News podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari catches up with Moneycontrol's Ruchira Kondepudi and Shraddha Sharma to get the top news stories of the day.

Kondepudi talks about how the loan growth rate in India has dropped to demonetisation lows of 6 percent, according to a Credit Suisse report. The report indicates that this could be due to the NBFC crisis.

Close

Sharma gives an account about how the Facebook app inadvertently turns on the cameras in iOS phones. She also explains the Supreme Court ruling that the RTI act is also applicable to the CJI.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

