In The News | FinMin reviews steps taken to boost economy; Paytm raises $660 mn; Boris Johnson reelected UK PM and more

In the December 13 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut and Keerthana Tiwari to find out the top news stories emerging from India and around the world.

Raut talks about the Finance Ministry reviewing measures taken by the government to boost the economy and Paytm raising $660 million from investors including Alibaba's Alipay.

Next, Tiwari gives a detailed account of Conservative party leader Boris Johnson being reelected as the Prime Minister of the UK.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.