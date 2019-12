In The News | FinMin reviews steps taken to boost economy; Paytm raises $660 mn; Boris Johnson reelected UK PM and more

In the December 13 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut and Keerthana Tiwari to find out the top news stories emerging from India and around the world.

Raut talks about the Finance Ministry reviewing measures taken by the government to boost the economy and Paytm raising $660 million from investors including Alibaba's Alipay.

Next, Tiwari gives a detailed account of Conservative party leader Boris Johnson being reelected as the Prime Minister of the UK.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any query or suggestions please do write mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.