you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News | FinMin reviews steps taken to boost economy; Paytm raises $660 mn; Boris Johnson reelected UK PM and more

Tune in to In The News for the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 13 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut and Keerthana Tiwari to find out the top news stories emerging from India and around the world.

Raut talks about the Finance Ministry reviewing measures taken by the government to boost the economy and Paytm raising $660 million from investors including Alibaba's Alipay.

Close

Next, Tiwari gives a detailed account of Conservative party leader Boris Johnson being reelected as the Prime Minister of the UK.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any query or suggestions please do write mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 09:07 pm

