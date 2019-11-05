App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News | Delhi police protest against lawyers; India's RCEP exit; Microsoft Japan's 4-day work week, and more

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gets you the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


In the November 4 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Aakriti Handa, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to get a roundup of the top news from India and abroad.

Aakriti Handa gives updates from Delhi, where a major protest is taking place, after a clash between Delhi police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court.

Siddhesh Raut talks about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment in Yes Bank and why the Indian government decided to step away from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation.

Close

Finally, Shraddha Sharma talks about LIC's new revival policy and how Microsoft Japan increased it's productivity with its 4-day work week trial.

Tune in to In The News to find out more.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

