you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Costlier pre-paid calls; Tamil Nadu rain havoc and more

Tune in to In The News to find out the latest news stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of In The News, host Dustin Yarde gets in conversation with Keerthana Tiwari, Atharva Pandit and Prakhar Sachdeo to find out the latest news of the day.

Tiwari talks about why telecom companies like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have increased pre-paid rates for voice calls and mobile data. She also gives a detailed account on the Tamil Nadu rains, in which 17 people died near Coimbatore due to wall collapse.

Pandit gives details on the rape case in Rajasthan, where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death with her school belt.

Finally, Sachdeo talks about UN chief Antonio Guterres' speech at the Conference of the Parties, where he warned that a "point of no return" in the climate crisis is quite near.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any comments or queries regarding any of our podcasts, write to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 08:45 pm

