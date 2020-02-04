App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Centre says no pan-India NRC plans yet; AirAsia CEO steps aside amid probe; India speeds up efforts to contain coronavirus and more

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal for the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 4 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal discusses the day's top news with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma.

Pandit talks about the Home Ministry’s written response to Parliament that it is yet to decide on implementing a pan-India National Register of Citizens.

Raut sheds more light on AirAsia CEO Tony Fernades’ decision to step aside amid a bribery probe associated with the Malaysian carrier, and TCS’ $1.5 billion deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Sharma winds up the discussion with details on all the steps taken by India so far to curb the deadly coronavirus.

Tune in to In The News for all the top developments from India and around the world.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #In The News podcast #NRC #Podcast

