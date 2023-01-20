HUL, Asian Paints and the curious case of volumes | Market Minutes
In this edition of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra puts the spotlight on Asian Paints' and HUL's Q3 numbers and discusses rural trends and volume growth challenges. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends
January 20, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST
