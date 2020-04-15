Hello, This is... podcast | Ritesh Malik on COVID-19's impact on co-working spaces

Can co-working spaces offer more flexible payment plans to small customers?
In recent years, co-working spaces have seen a steep rise in demand around the world. In India too, lucrative rentals and a plug-and-play model have attracted many global companies as well as startups and freelancers of the gig economy to take to shared commercial real estate. As India battles Covid-19 and makes social distancing a norm for the foreseeable future, will physical collaboration and co-working spaces take a big hit? Can co-working spaces offer more flexible payment plans to small customers? Will efficient virtual collaboration impact the business of co-working spaces in the long run? Ritesh Malik, Founder & CEO, Innov8 deep dives into the answers to these questions and more in this exclusive podcast with Network 18's Mridu Bhandari.Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.
