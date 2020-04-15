App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Ritesh Malik on COVID-19's impact on co-working spaces

Can co-working spaces offer more flexible payment plans to small customers?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In recent years, co-working spaces have seen a steep rise in demand around the world. In India too, lucrative rentals and a plug-and-play model have attracted many global companies as well as startups and freelancers of the gig economy to take to shared commercial real estate. As India battles Covid-19 and makes social distancing a norm for the foreseeable future, will physical collaboration and co-working spaces take a big hit? Can co-working spaces offer more flexible payment plans to small customers? Will efficient virtual collaboration impact the business of co-working spaces in the long run? Ritesh Malik, Founder & CEO, Innov8 deep dives into the answers to these questions and more in this exclusive podcast with Network 18's Mridu Bhandari.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 05:29 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

