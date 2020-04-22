Hello, This is... podcast | Will Startups Reinvent Or Shut Shop?

As COVID-19 continues to put business models to test, one category that has emerged resilient is that of essential goods & services. But is it safe to get an AC technician or a plumber or electrician to your house, even if these services are permitted under essential services during the lockdown? Urban Company's co-founder Abhiraj Bahl talks about the checks and balances being implemented to provide safe and secure services, while also helping professional service partners in business during these difficult times. Catch this exclusive podcast with Network 18's Editor - Special Projects, Kartik Malhotra.