you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Will Startups Reinvent Or Shut Shop?

Abhiraj Bahl talks about the checks and balances being implemented to provide safe and secure services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As COVID-19 continues to put business models to test, one category that has emerged resilient is that of essential goods & services. But is it safe to get an AC technician or a plumber or electrician to your house, even if these services are permitted under essential services during the lockdown? Urban Company's co-founder Abhiraj Bahl talks about the checks and balances being implemented to provide safe and secure services, while also helping professional service partners in business during these difficult times. Catch this exclusive podcast with Network 18's Editor - Special Projects, Kartik Malhotra.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

