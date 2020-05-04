App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | What is urban India watching during the lockdown?

Network18’s Mridu Bhandari caught up with Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 to find out what India has been watching during the lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The nationwide lockdown of about 40 days has seen the rise and rise of OTT players with a tremendous surge in content consumption on live streaming platforms. Network18’s Mridu Bhandari caught up with Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 to find out what India has been watching during the lockdown, how investments in fresh India-centric original content are paying off, consumer trends in smaller cities, competition from Doordarshan as it goes back to yesteryears’ programming and digital releases taking over theatrical releases of films. Listen in to this exclusive podcast.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: How Maharashtra's Wardha has managed to remain in green zone, despite being surrounded by affected districts

Coronavirus lockdown: How Maharashtra's Wardha has managed to remain in green zone, despite being surrounded by affected districts

Greenshoots in tech hiring as multinationals prepare for post-COVID-19 world

Greenshoots in tech hiring as multinationals prepare for post-COVID-19 world

Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor to sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across India

Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor to sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across India

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.