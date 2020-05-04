Hello, this is... podcast | What is urban India watching during the lockdown?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The nationwide lockdown of about 40 days has seen the rise and rise of OTT players with a tremendous surge in content consumption on live streaming platforms. Network18’s Mridu Bhandari caught up with Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 to find out what India has been watching during the lockdown, how investments in fresh India-centric original content are paying off, consumer trends in smaller cities, competition from Doordarshan as it goes back to yesteryears’ programming and digital releases taking over theatrical releases of films. Listen in to this exclusive podcast.