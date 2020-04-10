Hello, This is... podcast | Vishal Gondal on COVID-19's impact on health and fitness

Vishal Gondal talks about staying fit while staying home, easy steps to maintain good health.
As Indians stay home to follow social distancing and help contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, many are missing their regular fitness routines and access to gyms, parks and professional trainers. In this exclusive podcast, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii talks to Network18's Mridu Bhandari about staying fit while staying home, easy steps to maintain good health, logging on to virtual fitness classes, enabling preventive measures contact tracing through fitness apps and lots more.Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.
First Published on Apr 10, 2020 12:44 pm