Hello, This is... podcast | Vishal Gondal on COVID-19's impact on health and fitness

As Indians stay home to follow social distancing and help contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, many are missing their regular fitness routines and access to gyms, parks and professional trainers. In this exclusive podcast, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii talks to Network18's Mridu Bhandari about staying fit while staying home, easy steps to maintain good health, logging on to virtual fitness classes, enabling preventive measures contact tracing through fitness apps and lots more.