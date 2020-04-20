Hello, This is... podcast | Virtual Events: Is The Future of Collaboration Digital?

Daisy Chittilapilly, MD - Digital Transformation Office at Cisco India & SAARC talks to Network18 's Kartik Malhotra.
Has COVID-19 pressed the permanent reset button on the way we communicate, create and collaborate? Are virtual events becoming the new networking platforms and virtual concerts the new entertainment vistas? Is this the digital transformation that we always heard of, now coming into being? Listen in to Daisy Chittilapilly, Managing Director - Digital Transformation Office at Cisco India & SAARC discuss this and more with Network18 's Kartik Malhotra.Tune in Hello, This is... podcast for more.
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 05:36 pm