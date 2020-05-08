App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | Sunder Ramaswamy on impact of COVID-19 on education

Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice Chancellor, Krea University talks about the need for a mindset shift among industry leaders and regulatory bodies for online studies to become more mainstream

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Covid-19 global pandemic has disrupted learning for over 157 crore enrolled students across the world, according to UNESCO. Educational institutions around the world have been forced to embrace technology like never before and teachers are equipping themselves to impart virtual lessons. Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice Chancellor, Krea University talks to Network18’s Mridu Bhandari in this exclusive podcast about the need for a mindset shift among industry leaders and regulatory bodies for online studies to become more mainstream, the opportunities virtual learning opens up for giving a more global experience to every student in India and the mental health of students – particularly those who are looking to go for higher studies or join the job market in 2020.

Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.

First Published on May 8, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

