Hello, This is... podcast | Shalini Advani on schooling at home during COVID-19

Education continuity during the Covid-19 lockdown gets a shot in the arm with collaborative technologies now occupying centrestage. But is there a conflict, going from #NoScreenTime to everything on screens for children? Will distance education become a new normal? How should parents and teachers work in tandem in these challenging times to ensure holistic development of school children? Dr Shalini Advani, Director, Pathways School Noida weighs in with her insights on managing change for students and teachers alike in the #WorkFromHome and #SchoolAtHome scenario on this #podcast with Network 18's Kartik Malhotra.