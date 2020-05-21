App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | Science and technology efforts during COVID-19

India needs for a nodal agency to enable greater convergence of industry towards the needs of the nation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last address to the nation cited India’s production of face masks and PPE kits having grown from zero to two hundred thousand per day, in the Covid-19 hit world. At the same time, ventilators are being produced at breakneck speed by government and private players with innovation in form and utility. In this podcast / webcast, Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology tells Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra that India needs for a nodal agency to enable greater convergence of industry towards the needs of the nation. Prof Sharma also highlights India’s technological prowess in deploying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in drug discovery, and how India can gear up to become the factory of the world. Listen in…

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:44 am

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

