Hello, This is... podcast | Rujuta Diwekar on staying fit and boosting immunity at home

Doctors and healthcare experts around the world suggest that a strong immune system can help battle Covid-19 better. Network18's Mridu Bhandari caught up with Celebrity Nutritionist and Author, Rujuta Diwekar to find out which foods can help boost immunity, what an ideal quarantine food plan includes, how working couples can minimise meal preparation time, the benefits of turmeric milk and the ideal lockdown workout, in this exclusive podcast.

