Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 05:54 PM IST

Hello, This is... podcast | Rujuta Diwekar on staying fit and boosting immunity at home

Rujuta Diwekar talks about which foods can help boost immunity, what an ideal quarantine food plan includes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Doctors and healthcare experts around the world suggest that a strong immune system can help battle Covid-19 better. Network18's Mridu Bhandari caught up with Celebrity Nutritionist and Author, Rujuta Diwekar to find out which foods can help boost immunity, what an ideal quarantine food plan includes, how working couples can minimise meal preparation time, the benefits of turmeric milk and the ideal lockdown workout, in this exclusive podcast.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 05:54 pm

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

