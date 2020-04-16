Hello, This is... podcast | Rohit Kapoor on COVID-19's impact on the hospitality sector

As India continues the ban on domestic as well as international travel, extends its lockdown and continues to battle the Covid-19 outbreak, the travel, tourism and hospitality sector is reeling under the economic impact of this pandemic. How bad is the hit to this sector? Are payment cycles of small vendor-partners being disrupted? What is the sector's relief wishlist for the government? And what will the road ahead look like? Rohit Kapoor, CEO - India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes answers these questions and more in an exclusive podcast with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.