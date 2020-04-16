App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Rohit Kapoor on COVID-19's impact on the hospitality sector

What is the sector's relief wishlist for the government?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India continues the ban on domestic as well as international travel, extends its lockdown and continues to battle the Covid-19 outbreak, the travel, tourism and hospitality sector is reeling under the economic impact of this pandemic. How bad is the hit to this sector? Are payment cycles of small vendor-partners being disrupted? What is the sector's relief wishlist for the government? And what will the road ahead look like? Rohit Kapoor, CEO - India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes answers these questions and more in an exclusive podcast with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast to find out more.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 05:12 pm

Coronavirus impact #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

