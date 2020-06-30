Hello, This is... podcast | Rekha Menon on how Accenture maintained business continuity

As one of India’s largest IT sector players, how did Accenture ensure employee safety, manage customer engagements and maintain business continuity through the pandemic? How have emerging technologies kept businesses afloat through the COVID-19 crisis? What will the workforce and the workplace of the future look like as virtual collaboration and remote working become the new normal? And how does the COVID-19 crisis impact diversity and inclusion in India Inc.? Rekha Menon, Senior MD & Chairman, Accenture India answers these questions and more in an exclusive podcast with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.