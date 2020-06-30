App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Rekha Menon on how Accenture maintained business continuity

Tune in to this exclusive interview with Accenture's senior MD and Chairman

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As one of India’s largest IT sector players, how did Accenture ensure employee safety, manage customer engagements and maintain business continuity through the pandemic? How have emerging technologies kept businesses afloat through the COVID-19 crisis? What will the workforce and the workplace of the future look like as virtual collaboration and remote working become the new normal? And how does the COVID-19 crisis impact diversity and inclusion in India Inc.? Rekha Menon, Senior MD & Chairman, Accenture India answers these questions and more in an exclusive podcast with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.

Tune in to Hello, this is... podcast for more.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #Accenture #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.