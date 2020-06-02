App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | Ranveer Brar on the restaurant industry amid COVID-19 times

Celebrity Chef & Restaurateur Ranveer Brar to discuss the future of the restaurant business in a world that embraces social distancing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of the businesses that has been hard hit by the Covid-19 outbreak is that of restaurants and food delivery. Network18’s Mridu Bhandari caught up with Celebrity Chef & Restaurateur Ranveer Brar to discuss the future of the restaurant business in a world that embraces social distancing, the opportunity this pandemic brings for talented chefs to turn entrepreneurs, the need for restaurant aggregator apps and their brick and mortar partners to find a middle path and emerge together and a time when luxury dining will be served in the comfort of our homes, in this exclusive podcast.

Tune in to Hello, this is... for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Close
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast #restaurant business

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

FMCG companies' revenue to contract by 3% in FY21: CRISIL

FMCG companies' revenue to contract by 3% in FY21: CRISIL

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.