Hello, this is... podcast | Ranveer Brar on the restaurant industry amid COVID-19 times

One of the businesses that has been hard hit by the Covid-19 outbreak is that of restaurants and food delivery. Network18’s Mridu Bhandari caught up with Celebrity Chef & Restaurateur Ranveer Brar to discuss the future of the restaurant business in a world that embraces social distancing, the opportunity this pandemic brings for talented chefs to turn entrepreneurs, the need for restaurant aggregator apps and their brick and mortar partners to find a middle path and emerge together and a time when luxury dining will be served in the comfort of our homes, in this exclusive podcast.

Tune in to Hello, this is... for more.



