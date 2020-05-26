App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 10:14 PM IST

Hello, this is... podcast | Pramod Bhasin on the service industry amid COVID-19

What startups would Clix Capital like to invest in as an angel investor.​

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A consortium of Gurugram-based CEOs recently launched a 150-bed hospital exclusively for Covid-19 patients. Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact and Chairman, Clix Capital – is one of the contributing CEOs. Listen in to this ever-optimistic corporate leader as he shares his ideas to repeat a BPO-like success that he is credited with, in the present economic scenario. He also tells Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra what startups he would like to invest in as an angel investor.​

Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:14 pm

