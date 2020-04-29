Hello, this is... podcast | Nivruti Rai on leveraging technology to battle COVID-19

How healthcare and technology companies are joining hands to innovate for the war on Covid-19.
Technology is playing a crucial role in battling and managing the Covid-19 outbreak in India as also in keeping people connected and enabling work from home. Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India shares valuable insights with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari on how healthcare and technology companies are joining hands to innovate for the war on Covid-19, NASSCOM’s special taskforce for the pandemic that’s developing data-driven solutions and the way corporate India is reshaping its digital, transformation journey for a post-COVID-19 world, in this exclusive podcast.Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.
