Last Updated : May 06, 2020 05:35 PM IST

Hello, this is... podcast | National lockdown's impact on essential commodities

How is technology helping deliver essential services on time and with efficiency?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As urban Indians remain in a nationwide lockdown due to the global outbreak of Covid-19, essential services like milk supply continue to get delivered at their doorsteps every day. What does it take to ensure that the supply chain remains uninterrupted in these trying times? How is technology helping deliver essential services on time and with efficiency? What are start-ups doing to ensure the safety of their frontline delivery staff? How are start-up Founders managing their businesses from home? Chakradhar Gade, Co-Founder, Country Delight answers these questions and more in an exclusive podcast with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.

Tune into the Hello, this is... podcast for more.

First Published on May 6, 2020 05:35 pm

