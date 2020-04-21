App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Namrata Purohit on staying home and staying fit

Namrata Purohit shares innovative ideas for staying fit while staying indoors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The global Covid-19 outbreak is making everyone including fitness experts adjust to a new normal as they explore virtual sessions with clients and create engaging online content to keep the business going. In this exclusive podcast with Network18's Mridu Bhandari, Bollywood's favourite pilates instructor - Namrata Purohit shares innovative ideas for staying fit while staying indoors and busts popular myths about her first love - pilates!

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 06:34 pm

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

