Hello, this is... podcast | Kanika Tekriwal on air charter in the times of COVID-19

As the global aviation sector hits turbulent skies due to the Covid-19 outbreak, what kind of losses are luxury private jets suffering even as they continue to fly for government missions? How are companies in this segment maintaining an expensive fleet? How much pain can they take in the medium to long term? How are top leaders reimagining and preparing to offer a new air travel experience in the post Covid-19 world where social distancing is the new normal? Kanika Tekriwal, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo answers these questions and more in this exclusive podcast with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.

