you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | Kanika Tekriwal on air charter in the times of COVID-19

Find out what happens to luxury private jets and expensive fleet during a pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the global aviation sector hits turbulent skies due to the Covid-19 outbreak, what kind of losses are luxury private jets suffering even as they continue to fly for government missions? How are companies in this segment maintaining an expensive fleet? How much pain can they take in the medium to long term? How are top leaders reimagining and preparing to offer a new air travel experience in the post Covid-19 world where social distancing is the new normal? Kanika Tekriwal, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo answers these questions and more in this exclusive podcast with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.

Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.

First Published on May 5, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

