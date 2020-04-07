Hello, This is... podcast | K Ganesh on Business Productivity During The National Lockdown

As India stays indoors under a nationwide lockdown due to the global outbreak of Covid-19, business leaders are battling the economic fallout while also leading their teams remotely and encouraging a culture of working from home. But how are Founders and Promoters ensuring business productivity from a distance? Is strategic innovation a necessity to survive the impending global recession? Will remote working be the new normal for India Inc. in a post Covid-19 world? K Ganesh, Serial Entrepreneur and Promoter of renowned start-ups like BigBasket, Portea Medical, Fresh Menu, Tutor Vista and a host of others, answers these questions in an exclusive conversation with Network 18’s Mridu Bhandari.