you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | K Ganesh on Business Productivity During The National Lockdown

Will remote working be the new normal for India Inc. in a post Covid-19 world?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India stays indoors under a nationwide lockdown due to the global outbreak of Covid-19, business leaders are battling the economic fallout while also leading their teams remotely and encouraging a culture of working from home. But how are Founders and Promoters ensuring business productivity from a distance? Is strategic innovation a necessity to survive the impending global recession? Will remote working be the new normal for India Inc. in a post Covid-19 world? K Ganesh, Serial Entrepreneur and Promoter of renowned start-ups like BigBasket, Portea Medical, Fresh Menu, Tutor Vista and a host of others, answers these questions in an exclusive conversation with Network 18’s Mridu Bhandari.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

