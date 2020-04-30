App
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | Is the telecom sector the big winner in the COVID-19 outbreak?

Rajan S Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India talks about the COVID-19 impact on telecom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A steep rise in ‘work from home’ is bound to give telecom ARPUs a shot in the arm, making the sector among the very few Covid-proof industries. From zoom conferences to news updates on social media and OTT-based entertainment content being consumed more rapidly than ever – the mobile phone, riding high on internet connectivity, has been a steady partner to an isolated, socially distanced population. How did cellular operators manage the heavy flow of internet traffic and keep their operations going in a locked-down nation? How much better would we have been with 5G? Is there relief in sight now for pre-paid mobile users to recharge at retail stores with a partial unlocking of essential services? Rajan S Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India talks about all this as well as the impact of the Facebook-Jio partnership on kirana stores, on this incisive podcast hosted by Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra.

Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 05:47 pm

