Hello, This is... podcast | Does COVID-19 Prepare India For A Potential Bio-War?

As Covid-19 grips the world in its clutches, what disaster management lessons are to be learnt by an India battling the virus? Does this pandemic also help test India's preparedness to deal with a possible planned bio-terror attack in future? Better inter-ministerial integration and quicker capacity building could surely be worked upon, agree Lt Gen PR Shankar (Retd), Former DG-Arty and Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network 18 in this podcast by hosted by Kartik Malhotra.