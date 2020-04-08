Hello, This is... podcast | Debjani Ghosh on remote collaboration and innovation during COVID-19

As India strives to carry on 'business as usual' while battling the devastating Covid-19 global outbreak as well as its economic fallout, the IT sector is leading the way with solutions for remote innovation and collaboration. In an exclusive podcast, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh talks to Network18's Mridu Bhandari about easing of compliance norms for 'work from home' for India's IT sector, innovation in the times of self-isolation, fears of large scale job losses in the impending recession and India Inc.'s efforts to support the war on Covid-19.