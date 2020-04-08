App
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Debjani Ghosh on remote collaboration and innovation during COVID-19

Mridu Bhandari talks to NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh about working from home and innovation in IT sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India strives to carry on 'business as usual' while battling the devastating Covid-19 global outbreak as well as its economic fallout, the IT sector is leading the way with solutions for remote innovation and collaboration. In an exclusive podcast, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh talks to Network18's Mridu Bhandari about easing of compliance norms for 'work from home' for India's IT sector, innovation in the times of self-isolation, fears of large scale job losses in the impending recession and India Inc.'s efforts to support the war on Covid-19.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus impact #Hello this is... podcast #IT Sector #Podcast

