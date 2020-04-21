Hello, This is... podcast | Crude Crash: Is The Worst Behind Us?

COVID-19 has marred the global economy and capital markets alike. And just when you begin to think that nothing would surprise you anymore, you wake up to another rude shock. Today was the turn of a crude shock, quite literally. What does this historic crude price crash mean for the world economy and how do consumer nations stand to gain? Will the crude crash repeat itself when the June contracts get due for realisation? Is there a need for greater convergence of upstream and downstream operations than ever before to mitigate the risks arising out of oversupply? Catch Network 18's Kartik Malhotra in conversation with the Energy Industry Head of World Economic Forum - Roberto Bocca joining in from Geneva, Switzerland for this exclusive podcast.