you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | CP Gurnani on business continuity during COVID-19

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra talks to Network18’s Mridu Bhandari on this exclusive Moneycontrol podcast.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Can over 1 lakh employees of an IT company successfully work from home? What should CEOs do to ensure business continuity in these times of a global pandemic? Are large scale lay-offs on the cards for the IT Sector? CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra deep dives into the answers to these questions and more with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari on this exclusive Moneycontrol podcast.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

