Hello, This is... podcast | COVID-19's Impact On Mental Health & Wellness

The COVID-19 healthcare emergency is turning out to be particularly hard for people with mental health disorders and anxiety issues. As India shuts down under a nationwide lockdown, mental health warriors have no physical access to therapists and are switching to virtual sessions. What can you do for your own mental well-being or for a loved one dealing with stress, anxiety and fear in these trying times? In an exclusive and candid podcast, Author and Mental Health Activist Shaheen Bhatt shares her journey and personal experiences of managing depression successfully with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.