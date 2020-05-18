Hello, this is... podcast | COVID-19 impact on the travel and tourism sector

The travel and tourism sector that contributed 10 percent to the GDP, has found no place in the twenty lakh crore rupee economic relief package. With airlines going bankrupt the world over with no signs of take off in the near future, and hotels continuing to remain shut, the future of the travel and tourism industry is bleak. Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, Makemytrip opens up to Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra on varied issues from cost control to a complete rethink of the business strategy as well as a glimpse into what the future of air and rail travel could be, given the new reality of social distancing.

