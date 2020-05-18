App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 07:48 PM IST

Hello, this is... podcast | COVID-19 impact on the travel and tourism sector

The future of the travel and tourism industry is bleak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The travel and tourism sector that contributed 10 percent to the GDP, has found no place in the twenty lakh crore rupee economic relief package. With airlines going bankrupt the world over with no signs of take off in the near future, and hotels continuing to remain shut, the future of the travel and tourism industry is bleak. Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, Makemytrip opens up to Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra on varied issues from cost control to a complete rethink of the business strategy as well as a glimpse into what the future of air and rail travel could be, given the new reality of social distancing.

Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.

First Published on May 18, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

