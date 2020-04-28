Hello, This is... podcast | COVID-19 impact on the start-up ecosystem

The next couple of months are likely to be challenging for startups from a funding point of view, says Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia Capital India on this podcast hosted by Kartik Malhotra. The former Google India boss also believes that investors expect startups to extend their cash runway to live through these challenging times. But will there be a reinvention of existing business models in the post-Covid-19 business environment? Will working from home become a new normal and help startups save on office rentals? Will drone deliveries of essential items take off in India?

