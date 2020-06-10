App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | COVID-19 impact on data storage and security

Is the cloud business gaining momentum?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


How did Covid-19 impact business continuity of IT companies? Will the pandemic change the way data is stored? Is the cloud business gaining momentum? With virtual collaboration being the new normal, are we at an increased risk of cyber security threats? What are the big leadership lessons CXOs are learning from the pandemic?


Puneet Gupta, MD – Marketing & Services, NetApp India answers these questions and more in an exclusive podcast with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.


Tune in to Hello, this is... for more.



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:31 pm

