Hello, this is... podcast | COVID-19 impact on Commonwealth nations

Hailing India’s digitalisation efforts and the development of its Fintech sector, Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland shares insights into all that is being done to battle Covid-19 in its 54 member nations, in this exclusive podcast with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari. She emphasizes on the increased need for multi-lateralism, the road ahead for nations that come out of the pandemic with a severe debt burden, the value of tech-driven collaboration between member nations in the hunt for the vaccine and lots more.

