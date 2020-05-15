Hello, this is... podcast | COVID-19 impact on Commonwealth nations

Patricia Scotland shares insights into all that is being done to battle Covid-19 in its 54 member nations
Hailing India’s digitalisation efforts and the development of its Fintech sector, Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland shares insights into all that is being done to battle Covid-19 in its 54 member nations, in this exclusive podcast with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari. She emphasizes on the increased need for multi-lateralism, the road ahead for nations that come out of the pandemic with a severe debt burden, the value of tech-driven collaboration between member nations in the hunt for the vaccine and lots more.Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.
