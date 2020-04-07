Hello, This is... podcast | Covid-19: Boon Or Bane For Insurance Players?

Will insurance firms survive the onslaught of rising healthcare costs that arise from the novel coronavirus?
Even with Covid-19, your health and life insurance policies are valid and will be honoured, says Yashish Dahiya, Co-Founder & CEO, PolicyBazaar.com in his work-from-home podcast with Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra. But will insurance firms survive the onslaught of rising healthcare costs that arise from the novel coronavirus?Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Apr 7, 2020 01:01 pm