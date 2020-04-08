App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Atul Chauhan on education in the time of COVID-19

Kartik Malhotra talks to Atul Chauhan about distance learning in the time of coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Collaborative technologies come to the rescue of educational institutions during the lockdown. Amity University's Atul Chauhan joins Network 18's Kartik Malhotra on this exclusive work-from-home podcast to discuss how distance learning will impact the development of India's youth growing up in the COVID-19 environment.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus impact #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

