Hello, This is... podcast | Atul Chauhan on education in the time of COVID-19

Kartik Malhotra talks to Atul Chauhan about distance learning in the time of coronavirus.
Collaborative technologies come to the rescue of educational institutions during the lockdown. Amity University's Atul Chauhan joins Network 18's Kartik Malhotra on this exclusive work-from-home podcast to discuss how distance learning will impact the development of India's youth growing up in the COVID-19 environment.Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 8, 2020 05:10 pm