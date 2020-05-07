App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | Anshu Gupta on impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers

How social entrepreneurs can collaborate and fill and the balance needed between saving lives and livelihoods

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India imposed its nationwide lockdown of nearly 2 months, lakhs of its migrant workers and daily wage earners rushed to scramble back home – to the safety of their villages, defeating the very purpose of social distancing and lockdown and endangering their own lives along with those of others. Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj talks to Network18’s Mridu Bhandari about the trust deficit between policymakers and this vulnerable section of the society, the relief measures at the grassroots level, the need-gaps that social entrepreneurs can collaborate and fill and the balance needed between saving lives and livelihoods in this exclusive podcast.

Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Gas leak at Vizag factory kills 11, sickens at least 5,000 others

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Gas leak at Vizag factory kills 11, sickens at least 5,000 others

Coronavirus pandemic | Roadmap for all students in next 2 days: Aditya Thackeray

Coronavirus pandemic | Roadmap for all students in next 2 days: Aditya Thackeray

FHRAI initiates training programme on COVID-19 preparedness for hospitality professionals

FHRAI initiates training programme on COVID-19 preparedness for hospitality professionals

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.