Hello, this is... podcast | Anshu Gupta on impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers

As India imposed its nationwide lockdown of nearly 2 months, lakhs of its migrant workers and daily wage earners rushed to scramble back home – to the safety of their villages, defeating the very purpose of social distancing and lockdown and endangering their own lives along with those of others. Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj talks to Network18’s Mridu Bhandari about the trust deficit between policymakers and this vulnerable section of the society, the relief measures at the grassroots level, the need-gaps that social entrepreneurs can collaborate and fill and the balance needed between saving lives and livelihoods in this exclusive podcast.

