Hello, This is... podcast | Amish Tripathi on being locked down in London

As Director of Nehru Centre in London, acclaimed author Amish Tripathi is witness to the plight of Indians stuck in the UK, unable to make it back home due to the lockdowns. As he pens his fourth book in the Ram Chandra series, Amish says that the world today needs the doctors and scientists more than God. Listen in to this podcast hosted by Network 18's Kartik Malhotra for more stories from this master storyteller.