Hello, This is... podcast | Impact of COVID-19 On E-Pharma Industry

As India battles Covid-19 and imposes a nationwide lockdown of about 40 days, access to medicines and pharmaceutical products has been crucial through this period. Delivery of these essential services has carried on without disruption and online pharmacies have stepped up to face tremendous challenges of maintaining the supply chain, the healthcare scare for frontline delivery staff and have been working round the clock to meet the ever surging demand for sanitisers and masks among other products. Prashant Tandon, Founder & CEO, 1mg shares the company's delivery experiences as well as challenges with Network18's Mridu Bhandari in this exclusive podcast.Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.
