you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Impact of COVID-19 On E-Pharma Industry

Prashant Tandon, Founder & CEO, 1mg shares the company's delivery experiences and challenges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India battles Covid-19 and imposes a nationwide lockdown of about 40 days, access to medicines and pharmaceutical products has been crucial through this period. Delivery of these essential services has carried on without disruption and online pharmacies have stepped up to face tremendous challenges of maintaining the supply chain, the healthcare scare for frontline delivery staff and have been working round the clock to meet the ever surging demand for sanitisers and masks among other products. Prashant Tandon, Founder & CEO, 1mg shares the company's delivery experiences as well as challenges with Network18's Mridu Bhandari in this exclusive podcast.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

