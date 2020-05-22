App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... | COVID-19 impact on BFSI sector

What is the future of the BFSI industry?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc for the world economy, could the pandemic be the endgame for cash transactions? If digital payments and plastic cards become a new norm, why will anyone want to exchange currency notes? Manoj Adlakha, SVP & CEO, American Express Banking Corp. India get into a candid conversation with Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra to discuss the future of the BFSI industry and also shares his personal journey of life in the lockdown.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Close
First Published on May 22, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 | Here is a list of essential medical gadgets to have at home

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 | Here is a list of essential medical gadgets to have at home

Coronavirus wrap May 22: RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps; BMC allows home delivery of liquor in Mumbai

Coronavirus wrap May 22: RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps; BMC allows home delivery of liquor in Mumbai

With remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage

With remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.