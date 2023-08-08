English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    HDFC Bank's weight increase in FTSE, PB Fintech Q1 & hospital stocks | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the global market setup, FTSE update on HDFC Bank weight, and Q1 results of Policybazaar's parent PB Fintech and Godrej Consumer Products. Catch Deepika Murarka of Choice Equity Broking in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

    market minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Podcast #stocks
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 08:18 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!