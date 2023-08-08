HDFC Bank's weight increase in FTSE, PB Fintech Q1 & hospital stocks | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the global market setup, FTSE update on HDFC Bank weight, and Q1 results of Policybazaar's parent PB Fintech and Godrej Consumer Products. Catch Deepika Murarka of Choice Equity Broking in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
August 08, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST
