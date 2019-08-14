App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise | This Indian coding school lets you pay fees after you're hired!

Masai school of coding plans to churn out full stack developers for several corporates and start-ups.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Full stack development has become the must-have skill, as the programmer would be an all-rounder, and would be able to do both front-end and back-end coding. Masai School plans to churn out such programmers for several corporates and start-ups.

The course they offer is completely free, and the school would receive the fee from an income-sharing agreement.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Masai School Founder Prateek Shukla to find out more about the five-month rigourous coding course.

Tune-in for more.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Computer Programming #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

