Future Wise podcast | You can get an engineering job in a foreign country without relocating

Software engineers often find it difficult to get that big jump in their career without a global degree. Even if they do land a better job in another country, it only leads to completely relocating with the uncertainty looming of whether or not, they would become permanent citizenship in those countries. But, believe it or not, there is another option.

In today episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Ayush Jaiswal, CEO and Co-founder of Pesto Tech on how software engineers can take up global jobs without having to shift to another country.