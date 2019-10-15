Future Wise podcast | What to do when your institute gets blacklisted by AICTE

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy tells Keerthana Sankaran what students can do to counter a ban on their educational institute.
Every year the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) releases a list of blacklisted institutes that do not have permission to issue degrees to students. Unfortunately, it is the students that have to bear the brunt of the authorities and their career plans get affected.
So what can a student do in case a situation like this arises? In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy tells Keerthana Sankaran what students should do to counter a ban on their educational institute.
Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.If you have any query or feedback, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.comThe Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .