Future Wise podcast | What to do when your institute gets blacklisted by AICTE

Every year the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) releases a list of blacklisted institutes that do not have permission to issue degrees to students. Unfortunately, it is the students that have to bear the brunt of the authorities and their career plans get affected.

So what can a student do in case a situation like this arises? In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy tells Keerthana Sankaran what students should do to counter a ban on their educational institute.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.