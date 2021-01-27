Future Wise podcast | What can the Union Budget 2021 do to boost the job market?

The Coronavirus outbreak led to the unemployment situation in India worsening with fresh graduates unable to find jobs and professionals being laid off. With the upcoming Budget 2021, the skills and jobs industry is eyeing big reforms to boost the job market.

In today episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sumit Kumar, Vice President, NETAP (National Employability Through Apprenticeship Program), TeamLease Skills University to find out how the budget could help improve the country's employment situation.