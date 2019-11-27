App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Want to upskill, but not sure what to do? This aggregator can help

Tune in to find out the range of popular upskilling courses, and how you choose what you want to do.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Upskilling via online platforms more often makes you go through countless websites that provide numerous courses to choose from. At the end of it, most of you remain unsure of what you should opt for and which course is the best.

In case you're looking to upskill and are not sure what would be the right choice for you, there is an aggregator for all education platforms that can help.

Close

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Rohan Krishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Get Me A Course to find out how professionals can shortlist the right course without wasting much time.

related news

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

If you have any queries or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #education #Future Wise podcast #online courses #Podcast

