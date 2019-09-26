Future Wise podcast | Students protest against ICAI: All you need to know

Over the past few days many CA students across the country protested against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) demanding that the body change the method of evaluating the final exam.

After ICAI released the model answers for an examination it held in May 2019, students have alleged that there were discrepancies in the way their answer sheets were marked.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to M Saraswathy to find out what's the entire issue about and how it can be resolved. Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

Rs 599 for first year