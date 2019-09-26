App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Students protest against ICAI: All you need to know

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy sheds light on what the entire issue is about and how it can be resolved.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over the past few days many CA students across the country protested against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) demanding that the body change the method of evaluating the final exam.

After ICAI released the model answers for an examination it held in May 2019, students have alleged that there were discrepancies in the way their answer sheets were marked.

Close

To this effect, a series of photographs went viral on social media where students said that they were not marked as per the model answers. ICAI refuted the claims and said that a majority of the images were fake and were not of this year.

related news

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to M Saraswathy to find out what's the entire issue about and how it can be resolved.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.



First Published on Sep 26, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

